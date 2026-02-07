This Impressive US Navy Ship Does A Lot More Than Just Launch Fighter Jets

Aircraft carriers can obviously do a lot of things apart from carrying aircraft, as the name implies. A carrier can act as a force projector to other parts of the world, help administer humanitarian aid in the event of a disaster, or look scary parked off the coast of a hostile area to dissuade more armed action.

In addition to aircraft carriers you might know, like the Nimitz and Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, there are numerous other ships in the U.S. Navy's fleet that look a lot like aircraft carriers. However, they are capable of a little more flexibility than just putting fighter jets into the sky.

The U.S.S. America is an America-class amphibious assault ship that has been in service since 2017. With the crowded deck of helicopters and jets, you might think it's just a smaller aircraft carrier than a Nimitz, even though the America-class is still huge at 844 feet long and a displacement of 44,971 tons.