Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey: How Much Do They Cost, And What Are They Used For?

Ever look up into the sky and see an aircraft that looks like a cross between a helicopter and an airplane? If you have, there's a good chance it was the V-22 Osprey, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicle that is used for a variety of applications by the United States military. By spinning the propellers on either side of the fuselage, the Osprey can lift straight up, as well as land vertically, just as a helicopter does. Once it's in the air, its propellers can change orientation, allowing it to fly like an airplane — this type of hybrid vehicle is called a tiltrotor aircraft. The innovative technology allows it to gain access to and be used from more areas without needing a runway, while also achieving the faster speeds and longer range that airplanes typically have over helicopters.

The Osprey is made through a partnership between Bell Helicopter and Boeing. According to the official website of the United States Marine Corps, the replacement cost of a V-22 Osprey is $71.3 million. So when you do see one in the sky, you're seeing tens of millions of dollars fly overhead. With 76 of the MV-22 procured by the U.S.M.C. and over 400 total V-22s having been manufactured to date, that equates to billions of dollars spent on the Osprey aircraft alone.