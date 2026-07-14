Here's Where You Can Find The Fastest Speed Limit Sign In Europe

On United States highways, you probably won't ever exceed 75 mph — unless you want to risk a pricey ticket. There are a few exceptions, like the State Highway 130 in Texas, which has the fastest speed limit sign in America at 85 mph, but even that highway can't quite match some highways in Europe as far as speedl imits go. Poland and Belgium, for example, have highways with posted speed limits that are higher than SH130.

Poland's urban areas are limited to 50 km/h (31 mph), while divided highways are limited to 120 km/h (75 mph). But its "autostrada," or highway, has a speed limit of 140 km/h (87 mph). Don't expect a bunch of speed demons here, though; these speed limits are strictly enforced and there are heavy fines for those caught driving too fast.

Bulgaria also has an 87-mph speed limit for specific highways. Most are 75 mph, but newer divided highways with emergency stopping lanes are capped at 87 mph. Lawmakers did propose an amendment to the Road Traffic Act in 2025 that would have lowered the speed limit for certain vehicles to 130 km/h (81 mph), but it was rejected. Neither of these comes close to the highest speed limit in the world, though, which stood at 100 mph until it was reduced in 2026.