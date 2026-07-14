Here's Where You Can Find The Fastest Speed Limit Sign In Europe
On United States highways, you probably won't ever exceed 75 mph — unless you want to risk a pricey ticket. There are a few exceptions, like the State Highway 130 in Texas, which has the fastest speed limit sign in America at 85 mph, but even that highway can't quite match some highways in Europe as far as speedl imits go. Poland and Belgium, for example, have highways with posted speed limits that are higher than SH130.
Poland's urban areas are limited to 50 km/h (31 mph), while divided highways are limited to 120 km/h (75 mph). But its "autostrada," or highway, has a speed limit of 140 km/h (87 mph). Don't expect a bunch of speed demons here, though; these speed limits are strictly enforced and there are heavy fines for those caught driving too fast.
Bulgaria also has an 87-mph speed limit for specific highways. Most are 75 mph, but newer divided highways with emergency stopping lanes are capped at 87 mph. Lawmakers did propose an amendment to the Road Traffic Act in 2025 that would have lowered the speed limit for certain vehicles to 130 km/h (81 mph), but it was rejected. Neither of these comes close to the highest speed limit in the world, though, which stood at 100 mph until it was reduced in 2026.
Some European roads have no speed limit at all
While the highways in Poland and Bulgaria have the highest posted speed limits in Europe, there are actually two locations in Europe that have public roads without any speed limits. The first is the Isle of Man, a small island in the Irish Sea that has become known among car enthusiasts for its winding, scenic roads and lack of a speed limit. The local police are aware that drivers head there to engage in spirited driving, with enforcement focusing on reminding drivers that they're still on public roads and should thus drive safely and respectfully.
The second European location with no speed limit is the German Autobahn. This road is more than 8,077 miles, and more than half of those miles have no speed limit — if you're in a car, at least. The recommended speed is about 80 mph, and drivers tend to listen: The average speed on the Autobahn stood at around 78 mph as of 2025.