Ferrari Owner Seeks Compensation After Kids Turn $530K Supercar Into A Jungle Gym
A Ferrari owner in China parked his $530,000 supercar outside, left for a business trip, and returned to find it scratched and cracked. He watched surveillance footage and saw that four boys had repeatedly climbed onto the roof of the vehicle using bamboo poles and then slid down as if it were a playground slide.
According to a South China Morning Post report, the man then went to local car shops for a repair quote, trying to keep costs down so as not to burden the children's parents. This resulted in a repair bill of roughly $4,320, much cheaper than the $15,000 or so it would have cost to get the car repaired at a Ferrari dealership – although this required the use of aftermarket and salvaged parts.
However, the parents allegedly offered just $735 and never made the children apologize. This angered the Ferrari owner, who claims that he's willing to sue if the parents don't agree to pay for the repairs in full. According to the report, a lawyer has noted that the parents could be ordered to compensate the owner based on the Ferrari's market value, which is much higher than the cost of the repairs.
Why are scratches so expensive to fix?
Scratches may seem like a small issue, but they can become a very expensive repair job — especially if they are all over your car, like in the case of this Ferrari. While a tiny surface scratch can be a cheap fix (or possibly even a DIY job), larger, deeper multi-panel scratches can be pricey to fix, especially on luxury vehicles. It'll take more than cheap methods like toothpaste to fix this Ferrari.
If the scratches go beyond the clear coat and reach the paint layer, primer, or bare metal, body shops will need to paint the vehicle, which could require respraying and blending every damaged panel, including the reportedly damaged roof, bonnet, and fenders on this Ferrari. This will ensure that the new paint is completely seamless. This can cost thousands.
The Ferrari's cracked front bumper has to be replaced. Front bumpers for the 488 GTB, which this Ferrari appears to be, can cost anywhere from $11,000 to over $22,000, not including labor. Then there are the scratched tail lights to consider as well. Given the huge bill, It's probably in the parents' best interest to pay the owner the $4,320 he initially demanded — it was quite a generous offer, considering how expensive Ferrari repairs can be.
The Ferrari 488 GTB is a pricey modern classic
The Ferrari 488 GTB, often considered one of the best Ferrari models of all time, is a mid-engine two-seat model that features a sleek aerodynamic design and an impressive performance. It's honestly surprising to see one left in a parking lot during a business trip, especially given that this particular Ferrari has been valued at over $500,000 according to the SCMP report.
The 488 GTB, which debuted in 2015, has a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 that makes 661 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. According to Ferrari, it can hit 62 mph in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 205 mph. It's not just a straight-line demon, either, as it featured adaptive suspension to ensure good handling. Despite its intimidating specs and appearance, the 488 GTB is generally considered quite a comfortable supercar that's actually easy to live with, making it a great daily driver (if you dare).
The drawback? The Ferrari 488 GTB can be a bit pricey to maintain, and you're likely looking at $3,000 to $8,000 per year. That's on top of the mid-$200,000 prices that used 488 GTBs usually go for. Of course, it'll cost you even more if a bunch of kids start climbing all over it.