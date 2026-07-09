Ferrari Owner Seeks Compensation After Kids Turn $530K Supercar Into A Jungle Gym

A Ferrari owner in China parked his $530,000 supercar outside, left for a business trip, and returned to find it scratched and cracked. He watched surveillance footage and saw that four boys had repeatedly climbed onto the roof of the vehicle using bamboo poles and then slid down as if it were a playground slide.

According to a South China Morning Post report, the man then went to local car shops for a repair quote, trying to keep costs down so as not to burden the children's parents. This resulted in a repair bill of roughly $4,320, much cheaper than the $15,000 or so it would have cost to get the car repaired at a Ferrari dealership – although this required the use of aftermarket and salvaged parts.

However, the parents allegedly offered just $735 and never made the children apologize. This angered the Ferrari owner, who claims that he's willing to sue if the parents don't agree to pay for the repairs in full. According to the report, a lawyer has noted that the parents could be ordered to compensate the owner based on the Ferrari's market value, which is much higher than the cost of the repairs.