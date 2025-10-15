The Cheap Way To Remove A Scratch From A Car (Without Using An Airbrush Kit)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you're the most careful driver, chances are you've encountered scratches on your car at some point. Sometimes it might be because of your own doing — say, brushing against another car in a tight parking lot, or even poorly performed detailing. Other times, it's the randomness of everyday hazards like prolonged exposure to sunlight or a rogue tree branch on a windy day.
Either way, these little dents can be annoying. Plus, they can make your like-new car look far older and less cared for. In the worst-case scenario, it exposes the metal beneath the paint to harsh elements, leaving it vulnerable to corrosion and rust. When this happens, you'll probably drive to a professional auto body shop for a paint job. Honestly, having a fender or a bumper professionally repainted can set you back a few hundred or even thousands of dollars.
In fact, as an auto mechanic, I've seen rogue auto body shops recommend full-paint jobs for minor surface blemishes. The good news is you don't need to spend that much. There are a few cheap and surprisingly effective ways to remove car scratches at home. You just need to have access to the right car paint-spraying accessories and a careful hand. That said, here's how you can combat those annoying scratches without using an airbrush kit or spending more than the cost of lunch.
Use toothpaste to safely remove car scratches
Before you start wrestling with car scratches, it's best that you understand the type of scratch you're dealing with. Scratches are not created equally. Some cut deeper, while others only affect the first clear coat. Luckily, you can easily know the scope of damage by running your fingernail across the scratch. If it snugs, you're probably dealing with something that'll need more than a quick DIY fix. On the contrary, if it doesn't get stuck, you're in luck, since you'll just need items you probably have at home, or ones you can buy on Amazon for less than $10, to fix the issue.
One of the most affordable ways to remove car scratches is to use a toothpaste, preferably one with baking soda. That's right — the same kind you use to brush your teeth can also double as a mild abrasive polish. To fix your car, start by applying the toothpaste to the affected area.
Next, gently rub the paste in a circular motion, and once you're satisfied with the results, wipe it clean. The abrasives in the toothpaste will level the surface, making the scratch less noticeable. Alternatively, you can use a scratch repair kit, like this Meguiar's Ultimate Compound, which is available on Amazon for less than $14.
However, if the scratch goes into the paint layer itself, you'll want to use touch-up paint that matches your car's color code. This approach helps fill and blend those shallow but visible paint scratches, making them less noticeable. Once you're done, don't forget to apply a protective layer of wax over the repaired area. Not only will this help restore a uniform shine, but it will also protect the car paint against environmental damage.