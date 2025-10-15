The Cheap Way To Remove A Scratch From A Car (Without Using An Airbrush Kit)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're the most careful driver, chances are you've encountered scratches on your car at some point. Sometimes it might be because of your own doing — say, brushing against another car in a tight parking lot, or even poorly performed detailing. Other times, it's the randomness of everyday hazards like prolonged exposure to sunlight or a rogue tree branch on a windy day.

Either way, these little dents can be annoying. Plus, they can make your like-new car look far older and less cared for. In the worst-case scenario, it exposes the metal beneath the paint to harsh elements, leaving it vulnerable to corrosion and rust. When this happens, you'll probably drive to a professional auto body shop for a paint job. Honestly, having a fender or a bumper professionally repainted can set you back a few hundred or even thousands of dollars.

In fact, as an auto mechanic, I've seen rogue auto body shops recommend full-paint jobs for minor surface blemishes. The good news is you don't need to spend that much. There are a few cheap and surprisingly effective ways to remove car scratches at home. You just need to have access to the right car paint-spraying accessories and a careful hand. That said, here's how you can combat those annoying scratches without using an airbrush kit or spending more than the cost of lunch.