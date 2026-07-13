Why Do Speed Limit Signs In Oklahoma Say 'No Tolerance'?

For many, the terms "zero tolerance" or "no tolerance" might bring to mind any number of laws aimed at drugs or alcohol, immigration policies, guns on school grounds, or unacceptable behavior in the workplace. It's become the catch-all for prohibiting something under any circumstance. However, if you're driving on the highways in Oklahoma — where a huge stretch of the famous Route 66 can still be driven – you might see these words plastered on speed limit signs and wonder what they mean.

Oklahoma has two types of speeding laws. The Absolute Speed Limit Law states that if you're going any faster than the posted limit, you're violating that law. Any speed — even 1 mph — above that is considered illegal, hence the zero/no tolerance verbiage on signs. The Basic Speeding Law requires motorists to drive carefully at all times, taking into account factors like traffic volume, highway width, and weather conditions. For example, driving down a stretch of road during the day in clear weather with little traffic at the posted 55 mph limit is not the same as driving that exact stretch at night in poor weather with traffic where cruising at 55 mph could be perceived as breaking the law.

In 1998, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority began a public safety campaign featuring the zero/no tolerance signs along Oklahoma's turnpikes. In 2012, the state initiated the Highway Safety Corridor Project on three roads in Pottawatomie County with the highest accident rates. At the time, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was instructed to ticket anyone going even the slightest bit over the posted speed in a given stretch.