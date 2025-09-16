These States Are 'Car Title-Holding States' - Here's What That Means

As fun as car buying can be, it can also be stressful. Determining if you want to buy a new or used car, finding the right car, and, of course, the paperwork involved in making a vehicle yours can become seriously headache-inducing. One of the most important documents to wrangle in any case is the car's title, which displays a car's legal ownership status and who is responsible for it. In many states, holding onto and keeping track of the title is left to the lender, who holds it until the buyer fully pays off their loan.

Once the debt is settled, you or whoever's name is on it will receive the title from the lender — at least that's how the process works in 41 of the 50 states, which are considered title-holding states. The bulk of the United States doesn't hand the title over to the owner until the end of the loan, but there are states where the lender doesn't hold onto this document at all. Instead, these states give the title to the signatory of the loan right out of the gate. Those specific non-car title-holding states are Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

Non title-holding states may seem more buyer-friendly, trusting buyers to hold onto their titles from the beginning. However, their protocol is just as lender-oriented and understandably restrictive as the title-holding states.