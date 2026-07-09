How Do 3-In-1 AC Units Stack Up To Standalone Dehumidifiers?

Three-in-one portable air conditioner units are quite the all-in-one solution: they provide cooling, a fan, and a dehumidifier in a single appliance. For those of us in humid climates without central air (or with an upstairs that never seems to cool down), buying one of these really seems like a no-brainer on the surface. You get both an air conditioner and a dedicated dehumidifier in one, plus a fan to top it all off. But is it really as good as it seems? To know for sure, let's look at what both a three-in-one AC unit and a dehumidifier are supposed to do on their own.

Air conditioners are obviously intended to lower your indoor temps. But what you might not know is that, as part of that cooling process, some of the warm, humid air in the room passing over the refrigerant-filled evaporator coils will condense into water. It's removing some, but not all, of the moisture in the air. It's really just a secondary benefit to the cooling. That's what's interesting about these three-in-one models: In addition to cooling, they also have a drying mode that prioritizes dehumidification over cooling. Still, that dry mode is not the same as a dedicated dehumidifier that can maintain a set humidity level or tackle major moisture problems.