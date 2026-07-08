5 Tools With Deep Discounts At Harbor Freight In July 2026
Even without any additional discounts, many of Harbor Freight's best products are still no-brainers at their price. Add in some seasonal markdowns and the result is an even more affordable set of tools that should appeal to newcomers and seasoned DIYers alike. Every few weeks, Harbor Freight launches a new batch of limited-time promotions, and some of July's latest deals are looking especially generous.
There are deep discounts available on tools from top DIY brands like Bauer and Warrior, as well as on specialist equipment from brands like Vulcan. Supplies of all promotional products are limited, and so anyone who wants to take advantage of these latest offers shouldn't hang around.
We've picked out a small selection of tools with particularly hefty discounts, with many of our picks still being available both online and in-store at the time of writing. Stock levels can vary between stores, so be sure to check availability in your local store before you go.
Bauer 5 Amp, 9 Inch Variable-Speed Drywall Sander
Alongside its range of cordless tools, Bauer also offers plenty of corded tools, including its variable-speed drywall sander. It usually retails for $159.99, which is already cheaper than equivalent tools from brands like DeWalt. Right now, the sander is even cheaper thanks to a limited time coupon deal which slashes $60 off its retail price, dropping it to $99.99.
Harbor Freight's current coupon deals are available until July 19th and can be used both in-store and online. If you use our link above, the coupon should be automatically applied to the tool when you add it to your cart online. Otherwise, you'll need to head to the retailer's coupon page to get the deal.
While it's fair to say that the Bauer drywall sander is one of the brand's more niche tools, it'll come in handy if you have any bigger home improvement jobs planned. It features a telescoping shaft that extends up to five feet and a ring light to help improve visibility in dimmer workspaces. If you have a shop vacuum, you'll be able to hook the tool's built-in dust collection system up using the included 15-foot hose.
Vulcan PROTIG 205 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input
Harbor Freight offers a range of welders, with some them being more beginner-friendly than others. Vulcan welders are aimed squarely at the most demanding users rather than at beginners, and that's reflected in their retail prices. The Vulcan PROTIG 205 industrial welder usually costs $1,199.99, but anyone who's a member of Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club can pick it up for $999.99 until July 30th.
The Vulcan 150A TIG welding torch comes with a slew of accessories including three sizes of gas nozzles, two 10-foot cables with DINSE-style connections, a foot pedal and AR/CO2 flow gauge regulator, and it work with 120V and 240V power. It weighs a hefty 53 pounds, and it works with a variety of metals including steel, stainless steel and aluminum.
If you're a frequent Harbor Freight shopper, an Inside Track Club membership is a great way to take advantage of the best deals that the retailer has to offer. As of July 2026, an annual Inside Track Club membership costs $29.99. That means that, if you pick up the Vulcan welder using the latest deal, your membership will have paid for itself more than six times over in a single purchase. The only catch is that at the time of writing, the welder is an in-store exclusive and cannot be purchased online.
Bauer 2.8 Amp, 5 Inch Random Orbit Palm Sander
If the power tool setup in your home garage is currently missing a sander, Harbor Freight's latest deals are a great chance to fix that. The brand's corded 5-inch random orbit palm sander normally costs $37.99, but a coupon deal that runs until July 19th cuts its price to $19.99. That's a savings of 47% off a tool that was already competitively priced in the first place.
Users are able to choose which of the sander's six speeds best fits the task at hand, with the fastest setting hitting 13,000 OPM, or oscillations per minute. A dust bag is included with the tool to keep mess to a minimum and the 6-foot power cord should be long enough to comfortably stretch across most workbenches.
Like virtually every other Bauer power tool, the sander is only covered by a 90-day warranty as standard. That's a far shorter coverage period than the similarly affordable Wen sander that's available at Lowe's. For context, the latter tool comes with two years of standard warranty coverage. Thankfully, the vast majority of Harbor Freight reviewers express no concerns about the longevity of Bauer's tool.
The Bauer sander isn't the only tool of its ilk to be discounted in the July coupon deals. The orbital sander from professional-oriented brand Hercules also receives a major discount, dropping from $44.99 to $29.99.
Warrior 18V Cordless, 3/8 Inch Drill Kit with Battery and Charger
The Warrior tool brand is already one of the cheapest DIY brands that Harbor Freight sells, but a July deal makes one of its most popular tools even cheaper. The 18V ⅜-inch drill kit is down to just $19.99, a 33% reduction from its original price of $29.99. If you've been relying on a corded drill and want to dip a toe into the world of cordless tools, there are very few cheaper ways to do it.
While buyers who need a drill for more demanding tasks will want to look towards Harbor Freight's Bauer or Hercules brands, the Warrior drill should be more than capable for tackling smaller DIY jobs. Much like the cordless drills from those other brands, the battery that powers Warrior's drill is interchangeable, and so it can also be used with any other 18V cordless Warrior tool.
An LED light located above the grip helps illuminate the area around the work surface, while the drill's twenty different torque settings make it easier to optimize the tool for a range of jobs. Adjusted to its most powerful setting, Warrior claims that it delivers 199 in-lbs of torque. When the battery is flat, it can recharge in three to five hours with the included charger.
Hercules 14 Amp, 1-7/8 Inch SDS-MAX Type Variable-Speed Rotary Hammer
Inside Track Club members get $100 off the retail price of the Hercules 1-⅞ inch SDS-MAX rotary hammer until July 30th, bringing it down to a promotional price of $349.99. The tool is designed for jobsite use and offers as much as 2,800 BPM from its 14-amp motor. When its full power isn't needed, the variable speed dial lets users easily adjust its output. Switching between the tool's demo and rotary hammer modes is also easy, requiring only a push of the selector.
Some of Hercules' cordless power tools come with five years of warranty coverage as standard, but the corded rotary hammer receives the same standard 90 days of coverage as Harbor Freight's cheaper tool brands. To increase that coverage period, buyers can purchase the retailer's extended service protection plan, which gives eligible tools up to two years of coverage. It costs extra, but the deep discount that's currently available on the tool should offset the inconvenience of paying for additional warranty coverage.