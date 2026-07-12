How Many AirTags Can You Connect To A Single Apple Account?

If you've ever misplaced your car keys or your wallet and spent hours trying to find them, then you know just how frustrating it can be. That very scenario is why many people use Apple AirTags, as they can drastically reduce the search time, or even eliminate it altogether. You can use up to 32 Find My items with one Apple Account, and those can include AirTags.

AirTags work with Apple's Find My app, which can help you keep track of personal belongings. However, keep in mind that there are some things you shouldn't track with an AirTag. Though AirTags are among the best-known devices that use the app, the 32-item limit actually applies to other compatible devices as well. The trick is that some of those devices can count as more than one item. For example, newer AirPods use separate tracking for individual earbuds and the charging case itself. This means that while you can find your lost AirPods case thanks to the app, one set of AirPods could count as three items.

If you do reach the 32-item limit, you could get a warning message on your iPhone. If that happens, you can go into the Find My app to manage your account. From there, you'll see a list of the items and accessories that are using the app, and if you want to make some changes, you can. Just remove the items you no longer need to track, and then add the new items to the list.