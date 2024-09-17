5 Handy Third-Party Gadgets That Are Compatible With Apple's Find My Network

One little piece of consumer technology that has an annoying habit of spontaneously disappearing is chargers. No matter how careful you try to be, charging plugs always seem to get misplaced, whether at the bottom of your luggage, in an airport lounge, at the cafe counter, or any number of other inconvenient places. If you just can't seem to keep a handle on your charger, maybe you need a charger that's much easier to keep a handle on, such as the PlugBug from Twelve South.

This little wall charger comes in 50 and 120W configurations, both armed with a bevy of simple, yet convenient features. The body of the charger has a low profile, allowing it to slide behind large desks and furniture to reach an outlet. There are two to four USB-C connectors on the charger, depending on the model you get, each one optimized with Power Delivery technology. This regulates the flow of energy to connected devices, ensuring everything gets exactly as much juice as it needs and at a nice, fast speed. The built-in Find My functionality will allow you to track it with any paired Apple device, so you'll never forget it in class ever again.

The Twelve South PlugBug is available on Twelve South's online storefront. While there are no user reviews available for this product at the time of writing, professionals have been quite taken with it. Justin Kahn of 9to5Toys put it to the test, and found no problems with either its charging capability or its Find My integration. It is a little more expensive than a typical charger, but it's definitely a worthwhile investment for your peace of mind.

