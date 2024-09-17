5 Handy Third-Party Gadgets That Are Compatible With Apple's Find My Network
Apple has always been a bit cagey when it comes to its proprietary tech. Whether it be features reserved for its own ecosystem of devices or specialized cables and connectors, trying to get Apple to play nice with other devices in years past was a bit of a difficult prospect. In more recent years, though, Apple has started to loosen its grip on its frameworks ever so slightly, allowing certain third-party devices and products to make use of its systems and features.
One good example of this is Apple's Find My network. Originally launched in 2019 as an amalgamated service of Apple's various individual device-hunting apps, the Find My network was originally the exclusive territory of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirTags. In 2021, though, Apple announced it was opening the Find My network to third-party devices, allowing users to track the locations of compatible devices through a paired iPhone. Various electronics brands have incorporated this function into their products in recent years, giving you the ability to track all kinds of gadgets and gizmos from a single app. If you're interested in adding third-party products to your personal Find My network, we can think of a few nifty ideas. For more information on our selections, our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
Twelve South PlugBug
One little piece of consumer technology that has an annoying habit of spontaneously disappearing is chargers. No matter how careful you try to be, charging plugs always seem to get misplaced, whether at the bottom of your luggage, in an airport lounge, at the cafe counter, or any number of other inconvenient places. If you just can't seem to keep a handle on your charger, maybe you need a charger that's much easier to keep a handle on, such as the PlugBug from Twelve South.
This little wall charger comes in 50 and 120W configurations, both armed with a bevy of simple, yet convenient features. The body of the charger has a low profile, allowing it to slide behind large desks and furniture to reach an outlet. There are two to four USB-C connectors on the charger, depending on the model you get, each one optimized with Power Delivery technology. This regulates the flow of energy to connected devices, ensuring everything gets exactly as much juice as it needs and at a nice, fast speed. The built-in Find My functionality will allow you to track it with any paired Apple device, so you'll never forget it in class ever again.
The Twelve South PlugBug is available on Twelve South's online storefront. While there are no user reviews available for this product at the time of writing, professionals have been quite taken with it. Justin Kahn of 9to5Toys put it to the test, and found no problems with either its charging capability or its Find My integration. It is a little more expensive than a typical charger, but it's definitely a worthwhile investment for your peace of mind.
Ember Travel Mug 2+
When you're a classic coffee achiever, it is of the utmost importance that you know precisely where your personal mug is at any given moment. If you let that thing out of your sight, you're not gonna have that next vital sip of coffee when you need it. If you need a coffee mug that can never escape you, along with some other next-generation features, try the Ember Travel Mug 2+.
The enhanced version of the Ember Travel Mug 2 isn't just a receptacle for your favorite life-giving beverage, it's an entire heating mechanism in a single, convenient package. Utilizing either the surface touch controls or a paired smartphone with the Ember app, you can set a perfect temperature for the mug's inside and keep it there for up to three hours on a single charge. If the mug somehow escapes your notice or you accidentally leave it at home, the Apple Find My app will notify you in either scenario and help you track it down.
The Ember Travel Mug 2+ has earned a four out of five user rating on the Ember online storefront based on over 2,000 user reviews. Juli Clover of MacRumors noted that while spending $200 on a travel mug is a bit much, anyone who drops the money will be very satisfied. She added that it would make a great gift for someone who already has everything in their lives.
Chipolo CARD Spot
When it comes to standalone tracking tags, Chipolo is one of the big names on the scene, right alongside the Apple AirTag. Both brands of portable tracking tag are compatible with the Apple Find My network, and either one works just fine for its intended purpose. If, however, you're specifically looking to keep a lead on your wallet, something an AirTag might not conveniently fit into, Chipolo has a special model of tracker for the job: The CARD Spot.
The Chipolo CARD Spot is a portable tracking device, using the same general technology as one of the brand's tracking tags, but specially shaped to be inserted into a wallet or passport. It's only 2.4mm thick, about as thick as two credit cards, so it can easily slot into a typical wallet pocket, where it can sit and do its job for up to two years at a time. If you lose your wallet, you can track it and the CARD Spot down with the Apple Find My app, though you can also receive notifications if you leave it behind. The CARD Spot can also produce a loud 105dB chime to help you find it.
The Chipolo CARD Spot has a 4.7 out of 5 user rating on Chipolo's online storefront. Adrienne So of WIRED gave the device a solid 7 out of 10 rating, praising its perfect shape for wallet storage and ease of use with Find My. She also noted that, unlike with an AirTag, you can't use this thing to stalk someone, which is just good in general.
ESR Geo Wallet Stand
On the subject of wallets, wallets themselves have become smarter in recent years. It's still perfectly fine to carry around an ordinary leather wallet, but if you've got the need for next-generation tech, there are wallets available that are built with all kinds of cool features, both mundane and advanced. One good example of a wallet of the future is the ESR Geo Wallet Stand.
The ESR Geo Wallet Stand is a three-way combination between a wallet, a phone stand, and a phone grip. You can attach it to the back of your phone with powerful magnets, where the sturdy Secure-Grip finger loop will help you keep your grasp on it. Lay it down on the table, and you have an adjustable stand that can prop the phone up in both portrait and landscape orientations. In addition to all of that, you can store up to three credit cards in the separate slots, held in place by dynamic tension springs. If you lose the wallet, you can track it down via the Apple Find My network, which you can use with any Apple-branded device like an Apple Watch in case the phone you'd usually use is still attached to it.
The ESR Geo Wallet has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on ESR's digital storefront. Michael Bizzaco of How-To Geek gave this combination tool a 7 out of 10 rating, praising its efficacy in all of its intended purposes from standing to storing to finding. His only real wish was that it had more than just three cards' worth of storage.
Targus Cypress Hero Backpack
Anyone who's ever been a high school student knows that backpacks have an unfortunate tendency to suddenly go missing, whether through one's own absentmindedness or the malicious machinations of a classroom prankster. If you've been targeted by the dreaded backpack flipper, you can get one up on them with a backpack that cannot be hidden like the Targus Cypress Hero.
The Targus Cypress Hero backpack, originally revealed at CES 2022, is a hearty carrying case for all your school and work needs. It's got three compartments: a large main compartment, a dedicated compartment for laptops up to 15.6 inches long, and a smaller compartment for odds and ends. There's also an easy-access front pocket for your phone or wallet. All of this is created from a special fabric woven from 26 recycled plastic bottles for that extra bit of environmental consciousness. If the backpack is misplaced, the Find My network can pinpoint its internal tracking module. Don't worry, the module is woven right into the backpack, so would-be pranksters can't remove it.
The Targus Cypress Hero Backpack has a 4.7 out of 5 user rating on the Targus online storefront. Smythe Richbourg of The Gadgeteer had no particular complaints about this backpack. In fact, he actually got to test it against a sudden rainstorm during a walk and found that it successfully kept all the water out of every compartment.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were chosen from amongst devices not made by Apple, but still compatible with the Apple Find My tracking network. Preference was given to products that have at least a four out of five user rating on their particular storefront and/or a recommendation from a professional publication.