How To Find A Lost iPhone Using Your Apple Watch

Admit it or not, you've lost your iPhone at least once since you've gotten it. It's almost like a rite of passage for phone owners, no matter how closely you think you keep it by your side. At first, misplacing your device might not seem like a big deal, but it quickly becomes an annoying issue when you end up losing it more often than you'd like. Sure, the Find My app is a lifesaver as it gives you your device's location, so you won't have to blindly look for it. However, you'd still need to scramble to find another phone or computer just to access the Find Devices page on iCloud.

Thankfully, if you have an Apple Watch paired with your iPhone, you won't have to use your friend's phone or open up your computer to locate your missing device. With an Apple Watch, you have two simpler ways to go about finding your iPhone if it is lost or stolen. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use your Apple Watch to retrieve your iPhone.