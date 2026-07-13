5 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Mini LED TVs

Given how many options we have at our disposal, it's never been easier to find a television that fits specific requirements and a budget — but it has also never been harder to decide which one is actually worth buying. One quick look at a retailer's website, and you'll find yourself scratching your head trying to pick between LCD, OLED, or Mini LED options. If you're even a bit tech-savvy, you'll recognize OLED as the superior display technology of the bunch — but OLED TVs aren't exactly budget-friendly.

Mini LED technology has been on the rise recently, bridging the gap between LCD and OLED panels. How Mini LED works is pretty fascinating — it uses hundreds of tiny LEDs behind the LCD panel, giving you several local dimming zones. This lets the TV control bright and dark elements on screen more precisely, as opposed to how a traditional LCD TV would simply light up large portions of the panel. Mini LED panels, can therefore, produce inky blacks while also maintaining high brightness levels when required.

Of course, there's no one-size-fits-all solution with Mini LED TVs. Sure, newer technologies like QD-Mini LED produce more convincing images, but there are a few downsides that the more expensive OLED TVs don't have to deal with. I've recently made the jump to Mini LED myself, and while it is a noticeable upgrade over my older LCD TV, there are still a few compromises that I've had to accept.