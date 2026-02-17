WOLED Vs. QD-OLED TVs: What's The Difference?

Picking the right screen size for your living room entertainment is just one of the many things you need to consider when buying a TV. 4K televisions have come down in price dramatically and no longer cost an arm and a leg, but if you're really aiming for the best picture quality, you absolutely can burn a hole in your pocket. OLED TVs, in particular, are currently leading the household entertainment industry. Unlike LED TVs, which are backlit, OLED panels consist of pixels that emit their own lights individually — hence the name: Organic Light-Emitting Diode.

This helps OLED TVs produce more accurate colors, but more importantly, it allows for richer contrast ratios. Going with OLED means you get better picture quality and a faster response time. If you've been window shopping for televisions, however, you'll know that OLED options themselves come in a few different classes, like WOLED and QD-OLED.

Both of these are a step above traditional LED TVs, but they differ in how they generate colors. In a nutshell, WOLED panels start with white light and use color filters to produce red, green, and blue light, while QD-OLED displays begin with blue light and use quantum dots to convert it into red and green colors. Beyond differences in the output, QD-OLED technology is much newer by comparison and costs a bit more. If you're wondering whether the improvements are worth paying more for, here's a deeper dive into how WOLED and QD-OLED TVs work.