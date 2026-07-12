5 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Micro LED TVs

You might've heard Micro LED described as the future of television technology. That's not a label that's thrown around for just any type of display. On paper, the format sounds almost impossible to beat: Like OLED, every pixel gets its own light, giving you some of the best contrast and deep black levels in the biz. Unlike OLED, however, Micro LED relies on tiny inorganic LEDs instead of organic compounds. Theoretically, that means higher brightness, longer lifespan, and improved durability over the already excellent performance of OLED.

Yet despite all that promise, Micro LED probably isn't going to be found in most mainstream living rooms. Years after major manufacturers first debuted the technology, most consumers still aren't buying them. Even companies actively developing the technology will tell you: These things might not even catch on for another five years or more. Why? Well, as it turns out, there are a handful of major drawbacks to Micro LED TVs. Even for all its strengths, these five things are holding Micro LEDs back.