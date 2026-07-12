Do Speed Limit Signs On Private Roads Have To Follow Federal Rules?

Drive down virtually any public road in America, and it won't be too long before you see a sign at the roadside. Speed limit signs are among the easiest to spot, although the number you can expect to see on those signs varies a lot between different road types and locations. The fastest speed limit sign in America is an 85 mph sign in Texas, but the vast majority instruct drivers to stick to much lower speeds.

Part of the reason that speed limit signs are so easy to spot is that they look the same wherever you go. Their appearance is governed by the Department of Transportation, which publishes the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). The manual contains strict rules about the size, color, and shape of each sign type, including speed limit signs.

These rules apply to any road that's open to public travel and does not have full-time access restrictions. The ownership of the road doesn't make a difference to whether the rules apply or not, with publicly owned and privately owned roads needing to follow the same guidance.

Public access is the key differentiator between roads where the rules apply and those that are exempt. The MUTCD states that "roadways within private gated properties where access to the general public is restricted at all times" do not have to follow federal signage rules.