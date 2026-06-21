Is It Illegal To Put Up Your Own Speed Limit Signs?

Whether we're simply keeping up with traffic or getting caught up in jamming out to a favorite tune, almost everyone on the road is guilty of speeding occasionally. Excessive speeding is always dangerous, of course, and never recommended. If you're only going a few miles over the speed limit and you get pulled over, you may be let go with a warning, or your day may be ruined by a citation.

According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 36% of surveyed drivers admit to driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit on residential streets. Young, male drivers tend to break the limit more often than older drivers or females, and many studies indicate that a majority of car accidents actually happen close to home.

If you're frustrated with drivers tearing through your neighborhood, however, you may be tempted to take matters into your own hands, and purchase a speed limit sign on Amazon to post near your home. However, while you may think you're improving safety, what you're doing is probably illegal, and it could even be dangerous. Speed limit laws date back to 1901 and when it comes to public roads, the rules are always in the hands of government agencies. Private property owners can post speed limits, but they are rarely enforceable in any kind of official capacity.