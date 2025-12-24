Can You Break The Speed Limit To Keep Up With Traffic?

Going with the flow of traffic is something we often tell new drivers to do. It makes a lot of sense. If the speed limit is 55 miles per hour, but the collection of humanity around you has decided that 68 mph is more appropriate, you're going to be the obstruction. Statistically, it should be safer to drive along at the same speed as everyone else. At least that is the conventional wisdom.

Driving too slowly is dangerous, as it forces other drivers to navigate around you and, to be frank, you risk angering other drivers. Road rage is never a good answer to a traffic situation, but nonetheless, it is a factor to be considered. Given all these arguments, it seems natural to deduce that as a driver, you should keep up with traffic so as not to impede traffic.

That is a sound argument, but it also happens to be wrong. Driving any speed above the speed limit is illegal, and the "everyone else was doing it" argument doesn't hold water in the eyes of the law. Driving too fast accounts for about 25% of all vehicular accidents resulting in a death, and it's 100% avoidable.