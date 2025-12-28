Do Speed Humps Really Slow Down Drivers? Here's What The Data Says

Carmakers and regulators have trialled a huge variety of ways to improve road safety over the decades, from the bizarre pedestrian scoop of the 1930s to the automatic emergency braking systems available on today's cars. As well as building cars with more safety features, authorities across the U.S. and beyond have implemented various design changes to roads in a bid to make them safer for all kinds of users, with speed humps being a common tactic.

The Department of Transport defines a speed hump as a "rounded, raised area placed across the roadway [which is] typically 12 to 14 feet long." They're distinct from speed cushions, which are smaller raised areas placed in the center of a lane that can be straddled by drivers who line up their vehicles correctly. They also shouldn't be confused with speed tables, which feature a longer flat section with a ramp at each end.

Speed humps are designed to reduce the speed of the vehicles crossing over them, and studies cited by the Department of Transport show that they do mostly work as intended. The department points to seven different studies published between 1999 and 2005 that each show a meaningful drop in the speed of the fastest drivers once speed humps were installed in a road. However, one of those studies suggested that the average speed of drivers might not decrease, even if the fastest drivers did slow down. It showed a small increase of 1 mph in cars' average speed after the humps were installed.