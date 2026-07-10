5 Amazon Finds That Outshine Walmart's Onn In Price And Quality

There are currently no active noise canceling (ANC) headphones under the Onn brand to compete with the Amazon Basics ANC Headphones, but Walmart does sell two earbud options with noise cancellation: The True Wireless Earbuds with ANC for $42.23 and the Open-Ear Wireless Earphones with Noise Canceling for $39.88. The True Wireless ANC model features a pass-through mode, up to 40 hours of playtime with the included charging case, an IPX5 rating, and in-ear detection capabilities for some media controls. The Open-Ear model highlights instead amplified bass and dual 14.2mm dynamic drivers, up to 24 hours of playtime, and an IPX4 rating.

According to the price history for both of these compact, noise canceling headphones, they rarely go on sale, unlike Amazon's ANC Headphones and other Amazon Basics speakers. At the time of writing, these headphones are set at $38.39, but the lowest they've dropped to recently is $21.10, about half the price of Onn's earbuds above. They're equipped with dual 40mm drivers, five omnidirectional microphones, soft ear cushions, and up to 45 hours of playtime, but don't have an IP rating.

Based on headphone tests run by TechRadar, the Amazon Basics cans are decent at canceling out café noise and a microwave, but not as great at drowning out a hair dryer or traffic. For sound quality, comfort, and other features, Amazon customers rate the headphones relatively well, awarding an average 4.3-star rating with over 800 total reviews.