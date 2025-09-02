How Good Are Amazon Basics' Best Speakers? Here's What Owners Have To Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As much as customers have come to appreciate Amazon for supplying products from countless brands, it's worth noting that not all Amazon finds are from outside sources. In recent years, Amazon has expanded its offerings by coming up with an in-house brand, Amazon Basics. Much like the website it calls home, the Amazon Basics label covers a host of different products. From essentials like batteries and the tools included in the 65-piece Amazon Basics home repair kit to more specialized items, the brand aims to cover almost any need its customers might have.
Unsurprisingly, the truly numerous Amazon Basics products on the market include those in the tech arena. Case in point: Amazon Basics stereo 2.0 speakers, which are intended for laptop or PC use. Retailing for $14.03, they come in black or silver and are powered with a USB cable and include a 3.5mm audio jack, making it easy to connect the device of your choosing. They also have blue lights at the base. Currently, this speaker set is one of only a few listed under the Amazon Basics line, and there's certainly a case to be made for them being the best of the bunch. The idea that these speakers are the brand's best doesn't come out of nowhere. Countless Amazon customers have expressed their belief that they are more than worth it for the cost.
Most Amazon customers are more than happy with their Amazon Basics speakers
As of this writing, there are 75,675 ratings for the Amazon Basics stereo 2.0 speakers, with 71% of buyers giving them five stars. These ratings include reviews that highlight their best qualities and help build the case for crowning them the brand's best speakers and an Amazon find you could use to spruce up your home office. One of the speakers' biggest selling points is their price, as one customer pointed out, saying, "Amazing speakers for the money, I had previously purchased another brand for a few dollars less, which turned out to be constructed of plastic and were not even worth the amount I paid, I returned those and purchased these." Another customer, Bill, confirmed that the quality you get for the price point is remarkable. Alex Ward agreed that the sound quality was impressive, commenting, "Very handy and produce a much fuller sound than I expected out of something so affordable."
Not only are the price and overall quality of these speakers major talking points among satisfied customers, but the setup is as well. For instance, user Michelle P. Simms wrote, "I love that they're USB-powered and connect easily with a 3.5mm aux input—setup took just a minute." Their review also pointed out that the speakers don't take up much space, which is frequently mentioned by owners who left positive reviews. Owner Sam explained why they're perfect for more compact laptop or PC setups as they don't take up much space on one's desk. Given these assessments and more, it's no stretch to call these speakers the best Amazon Basics has to offer in the eyes of customers — a claim that their rating and comparisons to other models support.
Methodology
While there are many Bluetooth speakers worth buying, if you're shopping on Amazon, you'll probably consider their in-house brand. Several factors were considered to determine the best speakers Amazon Basics has released to date. First and foremost, we considered the number of positive reviews. The vast majority of customer ratings and reviews for this speaker set were positive. These reviews touched on everything from the speakers' build and sound quality to how easy they were to set up and use. When compared to other Amazon Basics speaker sets currently in stock, this set was simply a cut above.
Speaking of the other Amazon Basics speakers, they, too, played a role in the Amazon Basics stereo 2.0 speakers taking home the title. While the others had their fair share of positive customer reviews, they simply didn't have as many as the ones we chose as the best. Some, like the Amazon Basics USB-powered computer speakers, for example, cost more than this set. However, they have fewer positive reviews and lower overall ratings, which makes them less competitive for the top spot. As a result, based on customer reviews and comparisons to other models, the Amazon Basics stereo 2.0 speakers are the best of the best.