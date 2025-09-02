How Good Are Amazon Basics' Best Speakers? Here's What Owners Have To Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As much as customers have come to appreciate Amazon for supplying products from countless brands, it's worth noting that not all Amazon finds are from outside sources. In recent years, Amazon has expanded its offerings by coming up with an in-house brand, Amazon Basics. Much like the website it calls home, the Amazon Basics label covers a host of different products. From essentials like batteries and the tools included in the 65-piece Amazon Basics home repair kit to more specialized items, the brand aims to cover almost any need its customers might have.

Unsurprisingly, the truly numerous Amazon Basics products on the market include those in the tech arena. Case in point: Amazon Basics stereo 2.0 speakers, which are intended for laptop or PC use. Retailing for $14.03, they come in black or silver and are powered with a USB cable and include a 3.5mm audio jack, making it easy to connect the device of your choosing. They also have blue lights at the base. Currently, this speaker set is one of only a few listed under the Amazon Basics line, and there's certainly a case to be made for them being the best of the bunch. The idea that these speakers are the brand's best doesn't come out of nowhere. Countless Amazon customers have expressed their belief that they are more than worth it for the cost.