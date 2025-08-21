Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit: Here's What's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you move out for the first time, no one ever tells you the amount of effort it takes to keep everything in your home in working order. As time passes, there's always a nail to hammer, a screw to drive, or spaces to measure, whether it's before you buy new furniture or decide to install new tiles. So, regardless if you're a new homeowner or a seasoned renter, you'll benefit from having something like the Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit in your arsenal.

Inside this Amazon Basics kit, you'll have a lot of standard hand tools that you'll need for one reason or another, like a hammer, utility knife, and tape measure. In addition, it has a slip joint plier, needle nose plier, eight SAE sockets, and 16 Hex Key wrenches. As for screwing-related needs, it has Phillips and flat head screwdrivers, alongside 30 screwdriver bits. Apart from this, this kit also has a 9-inch torpedo level, ¼-inch ratchet handle, magnetic bit holder, and a carrying bag, which is capable of expanding.

At first, 65 pieces may not sound like a lot considering there are several big tool sets that you can get on Amazon, such as the luggage-sized Campfun Mechanic Tool Set that has almost 900 pieces. However, more tools doesn't necessarily mean a better set, especially when you'll never really have a need for most of them for your particular lifestyle. But, what do people who have bought this particular kit think about it?