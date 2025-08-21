Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit: Here's What's Included
When you move out for the first time, no one ever tells you the amount of effort it takes to keep everything in your home in working order. As time passes, there's always a nail to hammer, a screw to drive, or spaces to measure, whether it's before you buy new furniture or decide to install new tiles. So, regardless if you're a new homeowner or a seasoned renter, you'll benefit from having something like the Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit in your arsenal.
Inside this Amazon Basics kit, you'll have a lot of standard hand tools that you'll need for one reason or another, like a hammer, utility knife, and tape measure. In addition, it has a slip joint plier, needle nose plier, eight SAE sockets, and 16 Hex Key wrenches. As for screwing-related needs, it has Phillips and flat head screwdrivers, alongside 30 screwdriver bits. Apart from this, this kit also has a 9-inch torpedo level, ¼-inch ratchet handle, magnetic bit holder, and a carrying bag, which is capable of expanding.
At first, 65 pieces may not sound like a lot considering there are several big tool sets that you can get on Amazon, such as the luggage-sized Campfun Mechanic Tool Set that has almost 900 pieces. However, more tools doesn't necessarily mean a better set, especially when you'll never really have a need for most of them for your particular lifestyle. But, what do people who have bought this particular kit think about it?
Is the Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit worth buying?
In general, the Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit is a pretty well-regarded set, with over 2,500 Amazon users giving it 4.7 stars on average. Not only that, but more than 80% of reviewers also rated it five stars, which means that you're likely going to be satisfied with its performance in regard to its relatively affordable price point. Exclusive to the online retail giant, Amazon has also tagged it as an Amazon's Choice product, which means it's complex algorithm has determined that it's pretty competitive when it comes to pricing, shipping times, and customer feedback.
Priced at $22.99, a common feedback that many of its buyers shared is its value for money, especially for people just looking to use it for basic home repair needs. While it doesn't have hundreds of options, a good number of customers thought that it still had the right mix of tools. They also praise how its storage case is both durable and has space for additional tools, in case you need to add more in the future. Some of the most satisfied customers mention that it's perfect for apartments, campers, and for college students who just need the basics. Although, it does have quirks, like one user mentioning that it has drill bits, even if the set doesn't include a drill at all. That said, it's good to note that it's not really made for heavy-duty work.
Other highly-rated Amazon tool kits
While the 65-piece version of the Amazon Basics Repair Tool Kit may be good enough for a lot of practical uses, you may want to invest in a more comprehensive set in the future or at least augment it. These days, there are a near endless list of highly-rated Amazon Basics hand tool sets that you can choose from. For homeowners, you'd be interested to know that Amazon Basics has also released General Household Hand Tool Sets too. Available in three options (65-pieces, 131-pieces, and 173-pieces) with prices that range from $44.96 to $52.99, you can choose which set is enough for your particular home.
Alternatively, if you're looking to augment your basic kit with more precise tools, Amazon Basics also manufactures a Magnetic Ratcheting Wrench and Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set. Priced at $20.68, this particular kit is also an Amazon's Choice product that boasts an impressive 4.6 stars from more than 21,000 people. But take note, its rating also includes its 27-Piece Magnetic T-Handle Ratchet and Screwdriver set, which retails for $13.72.
On the other hand, if you're into fixing up cars more than houses, the Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Tool Set might fit your requirements a little bit better. However, many of these sets do fall short of one thing that makes the Amazon Basics 65-Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit special: the expandable bag. If it's possible, it might be a good idea to project how many tools you'll realistically need in the future as well.