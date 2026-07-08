These Are The Only Aircraft Carriers America Currently Has Deployed

Title 10 of the U.S. Code was adopted in August 1956 as a six-part federal law. The code outlines how the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and the Department of Defense are structured, what their respective roles are, and which activities and missions they're responsible for. Subtitle C (Section 8062) pertains to the Navy and requires it to maintain no fewer than 11 aircraft carriers at all times. It mandates other requirements, including having at least 31 operational amphibious warfare ships (10 of which must be amphibious assault ships) and 10 carrier air wings.

The Navy does, in fact, have 11 nuclear carriers in 2026, but just barely. Of those, four — well, technically five, but there's a caveat — are currently deployed. The four Nimitz-class carriers in active use are the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), the USS George Washington (CVN-73), and the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77).

The fifth is the USS Nimitz, which is the longest-serving carrier in the U.S. Navy's history. However, it's been parked in New York Harbor on public display at the International Naval Review as part of the Navy's 250th anniversary celebration, and is also scheduled for decommissioning in 2027 — or, well, that's the plan. The other six carriers are unavailable for much of 2026 as they're at their respective home ports in various stages of Planned Maintenance Cycles (PMCs), which the Government Accountability Office has found typically finish late 75% of the time, thus putting a serious strain on fleet readiness.