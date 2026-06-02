The USS Nimitz Has Broken A Historic US Navy Aircraft Carrier Record

The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is a historic vessel and one of the most powerful aircraft carriers sailing in 2026. The first of the United States Navy's 10 Nimitz-class carriers, the nuclear-powered was commissioned on May 3, 1975, and is taking its victory lap as it heads for retirement in 2027. That long service life has earned it a major accolade, too: As of 2026, the original Nimitz has secured the distinction of being the longest-serving carrier in the storied history of the U.S. Navy.

The Nimitz officially set the record on May 10, 2026, marking 51 years and seven days of active service. That ended the reign of a now-retired carrier, the USS Enterprise, as the Navy's longest-sailing aircraft carrier. The Enterprise served the U.S. Navy for 51 years and six days, having been commissioned on November 25, 1961, and retired from active service on December 1, 2012.

Since the Nimitz will remain in service until March 2027, the gap between its service record and that of the Enterprise will only continue to widen. Be that as it may, the USS Nimitz is only in first place among aircraft carriers. If we widen our scope, other ships have served the U.S. Navy for even longer.