The US Navy Can't Get Its Cutting Edge Advanced Arresting Gear System To Work Reliably

The Ford class of aircraft carriers is the latest addition to the US Navy's already formidable carrier fleet. Currently, the USS Gerald R. Ford is the only operational carrier from the class, although the John F. Kennedy recently completed a major milestone when it began sea trials. Impressive as these ships undoubtedly are, there are well-documented teething problems with the ships — such as the Gerald R. Ford' continuing plumbing problems.

While these issues are inconvenient at best, they're far from the only issues besetting the ship. One of the most prominent and controversial of these surrounds the Navy's cutting-edge (but misfiring) advanced arresting gear (AAG). The system was introduced with the Ford-class carriers and replaces the Mk 7 hydraulic system used on the Nimitz-class carriers.

The new system was designed to update the reliable but aging hydraulic system. Rather than relying on hydraulics, AAG takes a fundamentally different approach that relies on digitally controlled systems and energy-absorbing water turbines to recover aircraft. The thinking behind this design was to create a system that was lighter, easier to maintain, adaptable, and more efficient than the Mk 7.

While these are worthy goals, many of the technologies underpinning the system have proven to be unreliable. Hardware problems and software glitches have dogged the system, problems that the Navy and the AAG's builder — General Atomics — are working to resolve.