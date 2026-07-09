Fiat's New Car Makes Zero Sense For American Roads (You Wouldn't Dare Drive It Here)

Stellantis brand Fiat recently announced the development of a new micromobility concept — The Fiat Multiplina, which is shown above. According to Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, the Multiplina represents Fiat's attempt to create, "...a complete ecosystem for the cities of tomorrow: joyful, ingenious, sustainable, and unmistakably FIAT."

The Multiplina concept, in Fiat's words, is a, "...a bold, socially relevant reinterpretation of the legendary 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla," whose later incarnation was one of the worst-looking cars from the 1990s we wouldn't be caught driving today. Fiat sees the Multiplina as "the missing link" between a normally-sized car and the diminutive Topolino, Fiat's adorably tiny EV that's finally coming to the United States.

One significant difference between the Topolino and the Fiat Multiplina concept is that the Multiplina will seat four people, compared to the maximum of two that can fit into the Topolino. Like the Topolino, the Multiplina is also an electric vehicle, which happens to be about the size of the original, much smaller version of the Fiat 500 that was made back in the 1950s. That would make the Multiplina approximately 10 feet long. The Multiplina will likely enter production in 2028, with both a range and a top speed that should be significantly higher than those of the Topolino, which has a 27-mile range and a top speed of 28 mph. While the Multiplina is currently just a concept and unlikely to be imported to the U.S., it should be noted that the much smaller Topolino will be coming to America.