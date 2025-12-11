Fiat's Adorably Tiny EV Is Finally Coming To The United States
Stellantis, the corporate owner of the Fiat brand, has announced that the teeny-tiny Fiat Topolino, Italian for "Little Mouse," will be imported to the U.S. At this point in time, Stellantis has committed only to "...more details to come next year." The Fiat Topolino has been on the market in Europe since its debut in 2023. The Topolino is actually a rebadged version of the Citroën Ami. It has an eight-horsepower motor drawing energy from a tiny 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 47 miles. The European version of the Fiat Topolino is 95 inches long, 60 inches high, and 55 inches wide. The Topolino can be charged simply by plugging it into a standard 110V outlet at night, likely achieving a fully charged battery by the next morning.
In some parts of Europe, vehicles like the two-seater Fiat Topolino are classified as "quadricycles." This means that they do not need to meet the usual safety standards and can be operated without a driver's license by anyone who is at least 14 years old. In the U.S., the Topolino was one of the biggest attractions at the 2024 LA Auto Show. Two models of the Fiat Topolino are currently available in Europe. The standard car comes with doors and a roof, while the Dolcevita model comes without doors and adds a sunroof that can be rolled back for some sunshine. The equivalent of the Topolino's European price at current exchange rates would price this tiny EV at around $11,500.
How does the Fiat Topolino fit into the U.S. auto market?
When it arrives here in 2026, the Fiat Topolino will be sharing showroom space with another EV: the Fiat 500e. It is the only other Fiat remaining in the brand's U.S. lineup and has the worst range available in 2025. In terms of where the Fiat Topolino will be allowed to drive, there is a category for slower vehicles known as the Low-Speed Vehicle exception.
The rules applying to LSVs are typically designed for vehicles that don't go faster than 30 mph, for which the Fiat Topolino would fit right in. Communities that currently accept golf carts as local runabouts would likely welcome the Topolino, which offers more weather protection than the typical golf cart. Other potential destinations that would embrace the Topolino could be U.S. resorts and hotels, where they could be used to ferry guests around the grounds.
Some places where the Fiat Topolino is unlikely to be permitted to operate are on city streets and Interstate highways. This is not only because the Topolino does not meet Federal safety standards or have much in the way of innovative vehicle safety features, but it is also a matter of physics. If a large pickup truck were to hit a minuscule Fiat Topolino, the consequences would be horrendous for the occupants of the Topolino. With such a massive size and weight disadvantage, there would be a minimal chance of survival for anyone inside the tiny vehicle.