Fiat's Adorably Tiny EV Is Finally Coming To The United States

Stellantis, the corporate owner of the Fiat brand, has announced that the teeny-tiny Fiat Topolino, Italian for "Little Mouse," will be imported to the U.S. At this point in time, Stellantis has committed only to "...more details to come next year." The Fiat Topolino has been on the market in Europe since its debut in 2023. The Topolino is actually a rebadged version of the Citroën Ami. It has an eight-horsepower motor drawing energy from a tiny 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 47 miles. The European version of the Fiat Topolino is 95 inches long, 60 inches high, and 55 inches wide. The Topolino can be charged simply by plugging it into a standard 110V outlet at night, likely achieving a fully charged battery by the next morning.

In some parts of Europe, vehicles like the two-seater Fiat Topolino are classified as "quadricycles." This means that they do not need to meet the usual safety standards and can be operated without a driver's license by anyone who is at least 14 years old. In the U.S., the Topolino was one of the biggest attractions at the 2024 LA Auto Show. Two models of the Fiat Topolino are currently available in Europe. The standard car comes with doors and a roof, while the Dolcevita model comes without doors and adds a sunroof that can be rolled back for some sunshine. The equivalent of the Topolino's European price at current exchange rates would price this tiny EV at around $11,500.