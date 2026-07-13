Top Gun Pilot Names His Favorite Fighter Jet, And It's Not The F-35

The United States military has operated a large number of fighter jets since the Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star took to the skies in 1945. Pilots have flown many of the U.S.' fighter jets over the years. That includes the select few who attend the U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program (SFTI), better known to the outside world as "Top Gun. As you can imagine, every pilot has their favorite fighter.

It's not uncommon for a fighter jet pilot to operate multiple aircraft throughout their careers, giving them a taste of what's available. A well-respected and publicly known TOPGUN graduate, Lt. Col. (Ret) David "Chip" Berke, sat with Business Insider, where he explained that his favorite aircraft to fly isn't the F-35 Lightning II, as most might suspect. Instead, he pointed to the stealthiest fighter jet in the inventory, the F-22 Raptor, the F-35's predecessor and the world's first fifth-generation fighter jet to enter service.

Berke served for 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he graduated from Top Gun, worked as an instructor, and served in combat operations, flying an F/A-18 over Iraq and Afghanistan. Throughout his career, Berke flew the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Hornet, F-22, and F-35, giving him the experience to make a determination as to the best fighter jet to fly. As it happens, Berke was also the first Marine chosen to fly the F-22 Raptor, as the aircraft isn't operated by the USMC; it belongs to the U.S. Air Force.