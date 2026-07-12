What Does It Mean When A Ship Is 'Commissioned' By The US Navy?

Building a U.S. Navy ship takes years. Before she's considered ready for duty, she has to go through construction, sea trials, and christening. But none of those steps on their own actually make her a part of the fleet. That only happens after a particular flag breaks at the top of her mast, as part of an elaborate commissioning ceremony. The flag is called the commissioning pennant, and the moment it goes up is when the ship properly starts her career in the Navy and earns the "USS" prefix, which stands for United States Ship. Before that, she's still being tested and prepared, and referred to by her name alone or with the PCU (Pre-Commissioning Unit) prefix.

As for the ceremony itself, there's actually a range of activities involved beyond just the pennant hoisting. Things typically kick off with flag officers and civil leaders taking turns delivering speeches. Sometimes, for notable enough ships, the head of state himself can show up, like President Donald Trump did with the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford — the world's largest aircraft carrier — at Naval Station Norfolk on July 22, 2017. During his speech, to a large audience, he called the warship a "100,000-ton message to the world". It's only after these speeches that the prospective commanding officer orders the colors and pennant hoisted. But then comes the iconic part.

That's when the ship's Sponsor (traditionally a woman) steps up and gives the order, "Man our ship and bring her to life!" On cue, the crew shouts "Aye, aye, ma'am" and breaks into a run toward the ship's gangway, or brow. The whole ship then comes to life, with radars spinning and weapons systems swinging into position. Sailors also line the rails. All of the crew at that point gets permanently recognized as part of the ship's original lineup. They're known as plank owners.