Why Did Samsung Stop Using Titanium On Its Flagship Phones?

If you've been paying attention to Samsung's smartphone releases over the past few years, you might have picked up on the fact that the changes have mostly been incremental. Apart from regular spec bumps and very few camera tweaks, the Galaxy S range of smartphones hasn't changed much. In fact, Samsung dropped support for Bluetooth functionality on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen. Then, in 2026, the Galaxy S26 Ultra ditched titanium, which was used on the previous two generations of Samsung's flagship device.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra now features an "Armor Aluminum" frame, as Samsung calls it. Technically, titanium is the superior metal since it's more durable, so why would Samsung go back to aluminum after spending two generations marketing the more premium material? The answer is likely just cost. Titanium is harder to machine — especially when you consider how smartphone manufacturers have streamlined their production lines around aluminum frames over the years.

Also, Samsung may not say it, but the whole "we have titanium in our phones" marketing angle was likely just that — a marketing angle. It's not a coincidence that Samsung started using titanium in its phones merely months after the iPhone shipped with a titanium frame too. As soon as Apple stopped using titanium for its phones, Samsung followed suit and returned to the more economical metal with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.