Has Apple Really Stopped Using Titanium On Some Of Its iPhones?

Apple seldom makes design changes to its products, so the introduction of a titanium frame with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup marked an interesting shift. Even the marketing around the iPhone 15 Pro series was heavily centered on the new material. The previous few generations shipped with stainless steel frames, which looked spectacular but added quite a bit of heft, especially on the larger Pro Max models. Titanium is not only durable but also lighter than stainless steel. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was nearly 20 grams lighter than the outgoing iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro models continued the trend, but Apple switched to an aluminum unibody design for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Apple hasn't publicly commented on why it has made the switch except for mentioning that the new "design is crafted with a lightweight aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminum alloy to deliver the best-ever thermal performance in an iPhone." Overheating was a common complaint iPhone 15 Pro users had — our model also runs uncomfortably hot sometimes.

That said, Apple hasn't completely ditched titanium. The thin-and-light iPhone Air that we reviewed is wrapped in a grade 5 titanium frame. In fact, the titanium is probably why the device turned out to be one of the most durable phones you can buy. The iPhone Air surpassed all expectations in JerryRigEverything's brutal durability test, where it withstood a three-point bending test with a load of 200 pounds (90 kilograms) before failing.