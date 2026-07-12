Do Smart TVs Work If You Just Plug Them In? What You Should Know Before You Buy

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If you're not well-versed in the latest electronics or tech jargon, purchasing a new television can feel intimidating. Essentially, what makes a TV "smart" is its built-in operating system and ability to connect to the internet. This provides access to various streaming services, which now include dozens of options. To take advantage of streaming entertainment and the full functionality of your television, you'll need to connect it to your home Wi-Fi or via an Ethernet cable. The setup process is often easy, with on-screen prompts and options to use either your smartphone or the smart TV remote to get up and running.

If you don't bother with the internet, a smart TV will still function as a quality display screen. For instance, you can connect a variety of devices like a DVD/Blu-ray player, game console, or even something like the TV antenna for Smart TVs available from Amazon for under $25. Cable providers like Spectrum are increasingly offering streaming devices instead of traditional cable boxes, along with bundles that include internet. These devices offer access to streaming apps (similar to a smart TV), and you can access cable channels through an app. If you do want to stream entertainment using an external device instead of the TV's built-in apps, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google TV, and Apple TV all offer alternatives. In fact, there may be tasks Apple TV handles better than your smart TV.