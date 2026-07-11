4 Weird Gadgets & Electronics At Costco That Actually Serve A Practical Purpose

Traditional landlines traveling on copper wire are being phased out. Removing landlines by 2029 is one of AT&T's promised changes for the future, and other companies are likely to follow suit. But that doesn't mean you can't have a household phone. One option is the VoIP landline home phone Telo Air 2 by Ooma. VoIP is a protocol that allows modern home phones (as well as mobile phones and computers) to make calls through a high-speed internet connection. VoIP has many advantages over traditional phone services, and usually allows you to do anything you could with a regular phone.

The Telo Air 2 costs $100 and includes free nationwide calling (plus Canada and Mexico in the premium plan) and comes with a mobile app

to answer calls directed to your home number with your mobile. For an extra fee, you can even keep your old landline number. Being a VoIP phone, the Ooma doesn't share the limitation of traditional copper lines. Sound quality should be noticeably better, and you aren't limited to calling one person at a time, or to one call at a time, if you have more than one phone line.

Speaking of which, Ooma also sells the MyPhone, a landline phone marketed at the parents of children and preteens. It seems to aim specifically for parents who want to delay their kids' smartphone use until the eighth grade or after, the age at which most studies and parents groups agree the negative effects of smartphones begin to attenuate. You can select which contacts the MyPhone can call and limit use to only certain hours of the day.