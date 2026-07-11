4 Weird Gadgets & Electronics At Costco That Actually Serve A Practical Purpose
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Grocery store, pharmacy, and optometrist studio: Costco does it all, and it will also change your tires on the cheap while you're there. But to have space for all services and more, the members-only warehouse store needs to cut down on variety somewhat. That's why you'll find drills and vacuum cleaners, but no niche power tools; digital pianos, but no other pro music gear; and plenty of electronics, but little to no weird gadgets — except for what we've highlighted here and maybe a few more.
It's hard to get weird at Costco, but we've managed, if with some caveats. All the products you'll find here should be available online, but may be hard or impossible to find in a brick-and-mortar Costco warehouse. They may also not look very weird to you, and others may seem downright banal, if you follow tech news. But if you're a Costco buyer first and a tech aficionado second, these are some of the weird electronics you'll find at Costco that have practical functions.
Theradome EVO Laser Hair Growth Device
The Theradome EVO may looks like a giant, futuristic computer mouse or a horror movie hockey mask you wear on your scalp, but it's actually an over-the-counter medical device meant to promote hair regrowth. As with many products of this kind, we need to clarify that the Theradome EVO may not work on everyone. But if you're going to give one company over $500 to try and regrow some of your lost hair, Theradome is not the worst bad choice.
Reviews on Costco's website are reasonably positive, logging in more than 3,400 user reviews with an average rating of 3.8 stars. At least some users report that this headset works for them, so while we wouldn't necessarily trust the company's claim the device is "98% effective," it isn't quite a shot in the dark, either. The Theradome EVO and the more expensive Theradome Pro are based on low-level "red light" technology, which was proven to be effective in reducing air loss and promoting air growth, though how well it works in practice will depend on many factors.
Ooma Telo Air 2
Traditional landlines traveling on copper wire are being phased out. Removing landlines by 2029 is one of AT&T's promised changes for the future, and other companies are likely to follow suit. But that doesn't mean you can't have a household phone. One option is the VoIP landline home phone Telo Air 2 by Ooma. VoIP is a protocol that allows modern home phones (as well as mobile phones and computers) to make calls through a high-speed internet connection. VoIP has many advantages over traditional phone services, and usually allows you to do anything you could with a regular phone.
The Telo Air 2 costs $100 and includes free nationwide calling (plus Canada and Mexico in the premium plan) and comes with a mobile app
to answer calls directed to your home number with your mobile. For an extra fee, you can even keep your old landline number. Being a VoIP phone, the Ooma doesn't share the limitation of traditional copper lines. Sound quality should be noticeably better, and you aren't limited to calling one person at a time, or to one call at a time, if you have more than one phone line.
Speaking of which, Ooma also sells the MyPhone, a landline phone marketed at the parents of children and preteens. It seems to aim specifically for parents who want to delay their kids' smartphone use until the eighth grade or after, the age at which most studies and parents groups agree the negative effects of smartphones begin to attenuate. You can select which contacts the MyPhone can call and limit use to only certain hours of the day.
High Tech Pet's Wi-Fi Pet Door
You may find that a traditional cat door works just fine for your pets, but if you happen to have a larger dog (or a spoiled one), a high-tech pet gadget might be what you need. The Wi-Fi Pet Door by High Tech Pet is one such solution, available in different sizes and in two configuration: standalone and with a window on top, to be installed next to a patio door. Regardless of model, the Wi-Fi Pet Door can be opened and closed through an app and automatically by a pet collar. According to some users, this is one of the weak points of the product, since the batteries on the collar have to be replaced often, and if they die, your pet could be stuck outside.
If you don't mind doing this kind of maintenance, there's no doubt the product works as intended. Users on Costco have given this product some very positive reviews, with the cheapest $530 model coming in at a 4.6 stars average based on 24 ratiings. Unsurprisingly, the more expensive models have a lower user review average, probably because the limitations of this product are harder to justify when the price goes over the $700 mark.
TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE11000 Three-Pack
This looks like a very expensive set of Wi-Fi routers, but why would there be three of them? Because the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE11000 isn't a router, but a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system (that also doubles as a router). There are pros and cons to using a mesh system that are more complex than what we can explain in this article, but the main reason you'd want one is to increase Wi-Fi coverage. If you can't place your router in an open, central spot in the home, or if you have multiple floors or live in an oddly-shaped building, a Wi-Fi mesh system might be the best way to bring a wireless connection to every room.
This TP-Link option includes three Deco BE11000 that, according to the company, can deliver a Wi-Fi connection to up 7,600 square feet. This measurement was presumably taken in ideal conditions, but even if the real-life limit is a little lower, it will be more than enough for the vast majority of houses. The included Wi-Fi 7 technology covers speeds of up to 11,000 Mbps across all the Wi-Fi bands, and features the new 6 GHz band, compatible only with some Wi-Fi 7 devices, on top of the more common 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands.
User reviews for the Deco 7 Pro BE11000 Three-Pack are generally positive, reaching a 3.9-star average over 300 ratings on Costco. The PT-Link gets recommended on other stores and user forums, as well.