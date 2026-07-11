What Do Those 'Open Joints On Bridge' Signs Mean?

When approaching certain bridges, you might come across a road sign noting there are "open joints." Because these are warning signs, they'll often be diamond-shaped with a yellow background and black lettering. Sometimes, they'll also include an illustration of a bicycle or motorcycle. Essentially, these signs are meant to call attention to small gaps in the road ahead that could cause two-wheeled vehicles to crash if the rider isn't prepared. Motorcycles are dangerous, according to NHTSA data, so providing riders with a heads-up that there will be small breaks in the pavement helps prevent accidents.

Although bridges are built to be incredibly strong, they are also subject to certain forces. Even the biggest bridges ever built must contend with temperature changes. Depending on the weather, the materials that make up the bridge can either expand or contract. Expansion joints are used to allow the sections of the bridge a bit of room to move with this thermal activity. Without this flexibility, the concrete of a bridge can crack, causing structural issues.

Open joints are just one type of expansion joint, and their design allows water to drain off of the road surface. There are also finger joints, sliding steel plate joints, and plug joints, to name a few. According to bridgematerials.com, a 328-foot (100-meter) concrete bridge deck can see just over 2 inches (55 mm) of thermal movement on a hot summer's day. The extent of expansion and contraction also increases with the bridge's length.