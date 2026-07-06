No More 'Slap On The Wrist' For Left-Lane Truck Drivers In This State

Many states have laws requiring slower traffic to keep right. Sometimes this is reserved specifically for trucks, but not always. Some law enforcement officials have begun cracking down on those meandering in the fast lane, such as when one state trooper taught a slow driver what the left lane is actually for, which included a fine. Recently, Hawaiian officials made some changes to their left lane law by removing an exception which was considered problematic in terms of enforcement.

While the original law sought to keep trucks out of the left lane, it allowed big rigs to remain as long as they were matching the surrounding traffic flow. The law became active in 2024, but nearly half a year into its tenure, not one citation had been handed out. Now, that exception has been removed, along with some other changes. According to Rep. Diamond Garcia, as reported by KHON2.com, with regard to the exception, "It did not allow our law enforcement to actually enforce the law. So, three years in the making to finally add teeth to it to make it work."

So now, those operating a commercial vehicle tipping the scales at more than 10,000 pounds or towing (either a vehicle or trailer) caught in the left lane will be subject to a $97 fine. And this is regardless of whether they're keeping up with traffic. Hawaii isn't the only one taking a stiffer stance, Colorado is another state cracking down on slow drivers hogging the left lane as well.