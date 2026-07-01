State Trooper Teaches Slow Driver What The Left Lane Is Actually For

You often hear of drivers getting pulled over for speeding — especially as some states start to crack down on extremely fast driving. But a Facebook post from an Indiana State Police trooper has gone viral after he pulled a driver over for going too slow. It may surprise some drivers, but this can be just as dangerous.

On June 10th, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles pulled a driver over along the I-65 in Bartholomew County, Indiana for "traveling below the speed limit." The driver had been cruising in the left lane for miles, not allowing vehicles to get past. As a result, multiple vehicles were lined up behind the slow car. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for left lane camping.

Wheeles wrote on the Facebook post: "Reminder: You must at least travel the speed limit in the left lane of a multi-lane highway AND you must move back to the right lane if there are vehicles behind you that are waiting to pass."