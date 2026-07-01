State Trooper Teaches Slow Driver What The Left Lane Is Actually For
You often hear of drivers getting pulled over for speeding — especially as some states start to crack down on extremely fast driving. But a Facebook post from an Indiana State Police trooper has gone viral after he pulled a driver over for going too slow. It may surprise some drivers, but this can be just as dangerous.
On June 10th, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles pulled a driver over along the I-65 in Bartholomew County, Indiana for "traveling below the speed limit." The driver had been cruising in the left lane for miles, not allowing vehicles to get past. As a result, multiple vehicles were lined up behind the slow car. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for left lane camping.
Wheeles wrote on the Facebook post: "Reminder: You must at least travel the speed limit in the left lane of a multi-lane highway AND you must move back to the right lane if there are vehicles behind you that are waiting to pass."
Why is left lane camping illegal?
Drivers are well aware of the dangers of speeding at this point, but driving slow on the highway can be just as dangerous. Many highways have minimum speed limit signs to ensure drivers are not going slow enough to stop traffic flow and lead to congestion, which can create a "dangerous condition," according to the New York DMV, like drivers braking hard, making drastic lane changes, and attempting to overtake the slower vehicle. "Oftentimes left lane drivers is the main or if not one of the main causes of road rage incidents on the interstates," Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville said (via Go Upstate).
For this reason, slow driving in the let lane is illegal in essentially every state, though the specifics and consequences vary. In many states, slow drivers in the left lane can be pulled over and ticketed. Some states only allow drivers to use the left lane while actively passing. For example, Colorado considers it breaking the law to drive in the left lane. In 2025, Colorado State Troopers pulled over 2,540 drivers for blocking traffic by driving in the fast lane. Wheeles himself concluded: "This is meant to keep traffic flowing and to reduce crashes."