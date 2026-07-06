You Can Get A Free Ryobi Tool At Home Depot Right Now – Here's How

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Ryobi is one of the first brands that a lot of people think of when trying to amass a collection of power tools on a budget. The company's products may not typically be the most powerful options out there, but they often offer a balance of price-to-performance that is difficult to match. This is doubly true now that Ryobi has launched its One+ HP line of cordless tools that are designed to offer professional levels of brushless performance at modest prices.

But as affordable as Ryobi's products are at full MSRP, there are a lot of deals out there that can help savvy shoppers save even more money. Sometimes these are simple discounts, but often some of the best of these deals come in the form of a "Free Gift With Purchase." This is something that Ryobi's partner retailer, Home Depot, often does. The company allows you to choose from a list of free tools or accessories that come with a qualifying purchase, and one of these BOGO deals is happening right now.

Just pick up the One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit, and you'll be able to take home one of 13 different tools at no additional charge. The free tools offered with the base kit are part of Ryobi's standard 18V One+ line, but the batteries themselves are HP-rated. Ryobi HP batteries do work on non-HP tools, so these can kick off a collection and give you room to expand into the company's high-performance options down the line if you want to. There's also a three-battery version of the kit that's currently discounted from the sale and comes with the same free gift deal, and even more options to choose from.