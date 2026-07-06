You Can Get A Free Ryobi Tool At Home Depot Right Now – Here's How
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Ryobi is one of the first brands that a lot of people think of when trying to amass a collection of power tools on a budget. The company's products may not typically be the most powerful options out there, but they often offer a balance of price-to-performance that is difficult to match. This is doubly true now that Ryobi has launched its One+ HP line of cordless tools that are designed to offer professional levels of brushless performance at modest prices.
But as affordable as Ryobi's products are at full MSRP, there are a lot of deals out there that can help savvy shoppers save even more money. Sometimes these are simple discounts, but often some of the best of these deals come in the form of a "Free Gift With Purchase." This is something that Ryobi's partner retailer, Home Depot, often does. The company allows you to choose from a list of free tools or accessories that come with a qualifying purchase, and one of these BOGO deals is happening right now.
Just pick up the One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit, and you'll be able to take home one of 13 different tools at no additional charge. The free tools offered with the base kit are part of Ryobi's standard 18V One+ line, but the batteries themselves are HP-rated. Ryobi HP batteries do work on non-HP tools, so these can kick off a collection and give you room to expand into the company's high-performance options down the line if you want to. There's also a three-battery version of the kit that's currently discounted from the sale and comes with the same free gift deal, and even more options to choose from.
What comes with the basic kit?
Batteries are a major part of the expense associated with going cordless, and so it's never a bad idea to have a few more. The basic One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit comes with one 2.0Ah 18V One+ HP Battery, one 4.0Ah 18V One+ HP Battery, and a charger. This offers just about everything a new collector needs to power any of the 300+ tools in the Ryobi 18V One+ cordless tool line with low-to-mid range capacity. However, you may consider making a separate purchase if you're thinking about getting one of the more power-hungry Ryobi Tools that you'll want a 12Ah battery for. This kit is currently on sale for $99.00 as part of Home Depot's 4th of July Sale event as well, though that deal will end on July 9, so it's best to take advantage of that now if you can. After that, it will likely revert to its usual $228.00 price point.
The associated BOGO deal will last until August 1, however. You can order online or go to any physical Home Depot retail location, and you'll be able to choose one of the 13 available Ryobi 18V 'Free Gifts', including: The Compact Workshop Blower, 90MPH 250CFM Leaf Blower, 18-inch Hedge Trimmer, LED Spotlight, Reciprocating Saw, Oscillating Multi-Tool, 5-inch Random Orbit Sander, 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder, Hybrid Whisper Series Fan, Jig Saw, Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum, Dual Function Inflator/Deflator, or a two pack of 4-inch Clamp Fans. These range in value from $59.00 to 79.00. They're far from the most expensive tools in Ryobi's lineup, but you can still save a decent chunk of change if you get them with the battery kit.
What comes with the bigger kit?
While the basic kit is a good, affordable entry point to the brand, you might find that the better value resides in the larger version. The three-battery kit is essentially the same as the smaller one, except it comes with an additional 4Ah 18V One+ HP battery. It usually retails $361.97 but is currently on sale for $179.00 as part of that same 4th of July Sale that ends on July 9. Oddly enough though, the free gift deal is listed as running one day longer on this kit, with Home Depot stating that it will run until August 2. There was also a five-battery version of the kit at one point, but it is currently listed as being out of stock and does not appear to have offered the free gift deal.
The three-battery kit's free gift set up is a little different. It offers the same 13 tools that you could get with the two-battery kit, but it also allows you to choose from a handful of more valuable One+ HP 18V options. The Vortex Telescoping Power Scrubber, HP 4-Mode ½-inch Impact Wrench, HP 18-Gauge AirStrike Nailer, HP Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, HP 130 MPH 510 CFM Leaf Blower, HP 7 ¼-inch Circular Saw, and Hybrid 9-inch Whisper Series Oscillating Fan range in value from $99.00 to $199.00. Alternatively, it also lets you choose to simply take another two pack of Ryobi 4.0AH 18V One+ HP batteries as your free gift instead. This offers the best overall value as these would normally retail for $229.00.