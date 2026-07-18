Where Are The Fastest Internet Speeds In 2026? This Speedtest Data Has The Answer

Most internet users have become accustomed to speeds that allow them to scroll social media, stream video, and download files without interruption. A buffering video or slow-loading website is usually a sign that your internet isn't as fast as it should be rather than a normal part of the web browsing experience. However, for some users around the world, anything less than lightning-fast loading times for even the largest files are out of the ordinary.

According to data from Speedtest, internet users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have the fastest mobile internet speeds, since they can expect to see 642.86 Mbps (Megabits-per-second) on average. It's hardly surprising, because cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have built their global reputation on being forward-thinking business hubs, and the Emirati government has a long-standing interest in digital development.

In April 2026, the country's government announced the launch of the world's first commercial U6GHz network, having already unveiled a national roadmap to transition to 6G in the coming years. Neighboring Middle Eastern countries aren't far behind the UAE, with Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain taking second, third, and fourth place respectively in the mobile internet speed rankings.

The UAE also has the third fastest fixed broadband speeds in the world, behind Singapore and Maldives. Much like the UAE, Singapore's appearance in the top performers list shouldn't come as a surprise given the country's status as a global finance and technology hub, but Maldives' status as country with the fastest fixed broadband speeds might seem more unexpected.