Lexus Vs. Toyota Depreciation: 5 Popular Models Compared

New cars are said to lose value the second you drive them off the dealership lot. The exact percentage of depreciation varies in folklore; some say half, others say a third, others still peg the number between 10 and 20 percent. However, the sentiment is the same across the board. Buying a new car isn't the smartest financial decision you can make, but going the used route doesn't insulate you from depreciation either, since you still have to consider wear.

Now, while depreciation is pretty much a constant, some car brands retain their value better than others. They primarily achieve this through reliability, meaning their models are less likely to break down, provided they're properly maintained. According to CarEdge, Toyota and Lexus top the value retention list of popular and luxury brands. On average, over a seven-year span, Toyota models retain 57% of their value while Lexus cars come in at 54%. This puts the Japanese manufacturer nearly 12% ahead of its nearest luxury competitor (Mercedes-Benz, 43%).

Given the current economic climate in the automobile industry, where the average price of a new car has consistently broken new ground, it's logical to seek out models that can give you the biggest bang for your buck. To this end, we're comparing five popular models from Toyota and Lexus to inform your next purchase.