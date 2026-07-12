Vehicle Trims Vs Packages: What's The Difference?

As if picking the right car from the slew of options for your needs isn't difficult enough, you also end up running into two terms after you've made up your mind: trim and package. The trim is simply a full version of a model that's sold at its own price and comes with its own set of features. The goal with it is to help a customer save by letting them pay for something that fits their budget without splurging on unnecessary extras. Accordingly, these versions are listed from least to most expensive, with the most affordable called the base model. Climb up a rung, and you get more, either in the form of fresh features or nicer premium swaps — like leather seats instead of cloth. The top trim is the most expensive and the one that gives a car "fully loaded" status.

Meanwhile, a package is a completely different sell, and is rarely a part of a trim. It is a bundle of extras you bolt onto whatever trim you picked, and are usually grouped around a theme. That includes anything from a towing kit you can tack on to something that makes the car better suited for cold weather — like heated side mirrors. Usually, an individual package is an all-or-nothing deal. So, for instance, if a package includes a sunroof and a fancy stereo together, you can't grab just the stereo and leave the sunroof behind.