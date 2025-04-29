What Does Honda's LX Label Actually Mean?

Like any carmaker, Honda offers its cars in select trims, such as the LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite, among many other grades. If you're shopping for a Honda car, you may have noticed this and are probably curious what the LX designation actually means. When mentioned in relation to the Japanese brand, LX refers to the base model in Honda's range of trim levels.

Advertisement

The LX trim isn't available on all Honda cars, however. Currently, it is only offered on the Honda HR-V, CR-V, Civic Sedan, and the Accord. That's not a lot of cars, but it's also because the number of Honda models offering the LX grade are quickly shrinking as Honda bids to offer lots of standard amenities for relatively little money in order to better compete with rivals. For example, back in 2022, it dropped the base LX trim from the 2023 Odyssey lineup, with the EX becoming the new base model.

Honda also recently removed the option of an LX trim from its Pilot range for the 2025 model year, leaving the Sport grade as the new base model. While it certainly has its advantages, the downside of discontinuing the base LX trim is that it raises the starting price of the affected models. That means, if you're exploring a lower cost way to own a Honda vehicle, you're likely looking at a model with the LX trim. But what does it cost, and how does it compare with the next step up on the trim ladder?

Advertisement