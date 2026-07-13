Mini DisplayPort Vs. Thunderbolt: Are They The Same Thing?

Modern thin-and-light laptops like the MacBook Air and its rivals have pretty much dropped every legacy port in favor of USB-C. It's smaller, reversible, and incredibly powerful, provided the circuitry itself supports newer protocols like USB4 or Thunderbolt. Unless you exclusively use newer devices, though, you will likely encounter older machines with other ports, including one that looks like a rectangle with two rounded-off corners. This is likely for a Mini DisplayPort connection, but it could also be a Thunderbolt 1 or Thunderbolt 2 port. This is because all three standards share the same connector, despite offering different capabilities.

The biggest difference between Mini DisplayPort and Thunderbolt is that the former is designed exclusively for audio and video. Apple launched Mini DisplayPort in 2008 as a compact version of the standard DisplayPort connector, with Macs released between 2008 and 2012 offering Mini DisplayPort connectivity. Depending on the DisplayPort version, a Mini DisplayPort connector can output video signals up to 8K at 60Hz while carrying multi-channel audio.

Thunderbolt, on the other hand, can also transfer data. It was the product of a collaboration between Apple and Intel and debuted in 2011. Thunderbolt 1 offered 10 Gbps of bandwidth, while Thunderbolt 2, which launched in 2013, doubled that. Since it uses the same connector type, you can connect a Mini DisplayPort monitor to a laptop with a Thunderbolt port and get a display signal. Thunderbolt devices that require data transfer won't work with a port running on the Mini DisplayPort standard, as it lacks PCIe support.