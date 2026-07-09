What Is The Oldest Artificial Satellite Still Orbiting Earth?

Satellites are essential to our daily lives, enabling everything from broadband internet to mobile phone service, GPS, and much more. While it's easy to imagine that the three main satellite types are the products of modern technology, the truth is that they've been around for decades. The oldest one still orbiting Earth went up in 1958 and was actually the second successful satellite put into service by the United States.

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory built Vanguard 1 for the International Geophysical Year, an 18-month multinational Earth study. Vanguard 1's mission was to collect scientific data on Earth's atmosphere and how space would affect satellites. It was also designed to demonstrate new technology, becoming the first orbital satellite powered by solar cells. The batteries on Vanguard 1 only lasted 20 days, but the solar cells continued to provide power until 1964. This marked a major milestone in the early days of U.S. space exploration and an important stage in the evolution of solar energy.

Scientists initially believed that Vanguard 1 could remain in space for thousands of years based on its orbital lifespan. But that number was later revised to about 240 years to account for new understandings of cosmic drag. While it no longer transmits data, Vanguard 1's time in orbit has made it the focus of studies focusing on how manmade objects behave in Earth orbit over long periods.