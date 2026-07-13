What Fuel Type Do Most Nuclear Reactors Primarily Use?

Nuclear power has been around since the 1950s, transforming radioactive material into energy through a complex process. In some cases, nuclear power has proven incredibly beneficial, while in others, like the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters, it was much the opposite. Regardless, nuclear power is one of the cleanest, most efficient, and safest energy production means in the world, but unless you're a nuclear engineer, odds are you don't know how it all works.

It's clear that nuclear power plants use some kind of fuel, but what exactly is being used to produce energy? The answer is uranium, but it's not as simple as pointing to that one element on the Periodic Table and ending the discussion. The most common fuel used in the world's nuclear reactors is U-235, a specific type of naturally occurring uranium that's capable of sustaining nuclear fission easily, which makes it useful for energy production and nuclear weapons. When an element is fissile, that means that it can sustain a nuclear chain reaction after capturing slow-moving neutrons.

U-235 is the most common fuel used in nuclear reactors, primarily because it fissions easily. This means that when U-235 atoms split via fission, they release a great deal of energy, much of which is in the form of heat. This is used to convert liquid water into steam, driving a steam turbine, which is how a radioactive material produces energy. Granted, it's more complex than that, but generally, that's how nuclear reactors work: they utilize fissionable fuel — U-235 — and convert its heat into electricity via a turbine.