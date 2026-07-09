Old Vintage Gas Pumps Might Be Worth More Than You Think

In the late 1800s, before gas stations, drivers had to buy fuel from a local pharmacy to fill their cars. That all changed in 1885 when Sylvanus Bowser patented the kerosene pump, inspired by his earlier invented method of drawing water from a well using a wood plunger. In 1905, he made the first outdoor gas pump by enclosing a metal tank inside a wood cabinet with a hand-stroke lever to pump the gas out. However, it was pretty tricky to gauge how much gas you were using.

The visual gas pump was created in 1915, a taller gas pump with markings inside of a clear glass container at the top that let clerks measure how much gas was getting pumped into the vehicle. Around this time, the Gulf Refining Company built the first drive-in service station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, providing gasoline pumps, free air, and tire services.

As gas stations became a destination in the 1920s, gas pumps became brighter and more colorful. The branded globes at the top started popping up. In the 1930s, electric pumps and a turbine were introduced. By the 1960s, computer systems to measure the volume and price were added. It was during this decade that self-service stations also started popping up a lot more.