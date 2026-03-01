In the not-so-distant past, cars weren't as commonplace as they are today. Naturally, this also means that the now-essential elements of widespread car travel, like highways and mechanics, weren't around yet. The gas station, which is a building on just about every corner in the modern era, was no exception. Way back in the late 1800s, early drivers had to pay a visit to their local pharmacy to purchase cans of fuel. One had to pour the fuel from the cans into their vehicle to get it running.

The most famous instance of filling up a vehicle using pharmacy supplies was in 1888, when Bertha Benz, the wife of automobile pioneer Carl Benz, drove from Mannheim to Pforzheim, Germany, in the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the first car ever invented. Early on in her trip, she made her first benzene refueling stop at the Stadt-Apotheke pharmacy in Wiesloch, giving it the historical distinction of being the world's first filling station. So began the trend of pharmacies providing drivers with their much-needed vehicle fuel.

Of course, in the over a century since Bertha's historic trip, car refueling has changed. In fact, it didn't take long after her landmark drive for the first thing we recognize as a gas station to be established, making pharmacy refueling nothing more than a historical footnote.