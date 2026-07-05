6 Discontinued Cars From The '70s That Should Still Be On Sale Today

The 1970s was an era when a certain frenzy had gripped automakers, and we're all the worse off for that frenzy's passing. It was truly the "no replacement for displacement" era, and, leading up to the worst horsepower-killing gas crisis America had ever seen, it was a time that many consider the golden age of motoring. This was a decade when you could walk into a showroom and buy a car that was almost 20 feet long as a two-door coupe. Alternatively, you could get one with a wing taller than the vehicle itself and a horn that went "beep-beep" like a certain cartoon roadrunner.

It was glorious, excessive, and the industry was having fun. That's what made its end all the worse. Somewhere betwixt the oil crises and the beige tsunami onslaught of sensible saloons, executives across the U.S. decided that cars need to be practical. The wings came off, the colors were muted, and the big, throbbing V8 motor was strangled — first in horsepower, then in size, and eventually, in cylinders. These cars should never have died, and every single example on this list is an automotive tragedy.