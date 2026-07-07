What Is The Speed Limit When Towing On A US Highway?

Following posted speed limits can help keep you safe on U.S. highways, especially if you're towing a trailer. When it comes to just how fast you can legally go while towing, however, this is a standard that is not mandated or enforced by the federal government. Instead, speed limits while towing are set by states individually and vary from one state to the next.

For example, California law restricts passenger vehicles to 55 mph on highways when towing a trailer. Meanwhile, the state of Illinois sets a maximum speed of 60 mph for vehicles towing another vehicle. This applies to urban areas, even if passenger vehicles are permitted to go faster. Michigan law, on the other hand, once restricted vehicles towing trailers to 55 mph but changed the law to allow tow vehicles to travel the posted limit.

Some states don't set towing speed limits at all, while others specifically mention towing in their traffic laws. This includes Oregon, which does address lane usage for towing vehicles in state statues. If you are unsure about what speed limit to follow while towing, the best move is to follow the speed limit unless a towing speed limit is posted. If you're unsure of your local towing laws, you can contact your state Department of Transportation, or visit its website.