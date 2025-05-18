Does Speed Limit Change When You're Towing A Trailer?

The United States is divided into 50 individual states, each with its own specific rules and regulations regarding driving, including different speed limits. This can make traveling across numerous states especially tricky, particularly if you're unaccustomed to the individual laws of said states. Things can get even trickier if you're towing a trailer, too.

Not only that, but different rules will apply to different roads. For instance, did you know that rural interstate highways not only have a maximum speed limit, usually of 70 mph, but also a minimum speed limit of 45 mph? This will ultimately mean certain vehicles can not use those roads, as they do not meet the minimum-required top speed.

The size of your trailer will also have a role to play in this, as yes, speed limits can change when you're towing a trailer, but sometimes the altered limit will only apply if your rig is of a certain size. For example, most rigs that exceed 8,000 lbs will need to adhere to that state's truck limits, if they have them, and another set of rules may also apply if your trailer is normally the type that is anchored to the ground when occupied. Below, we explore some common rules and regulations surrounding trailers and speed limits, in addition to giving some state-specific examples, and how you can be sure to stay within the confines of the law when out towing.

