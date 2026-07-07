What Was The Top Speed Of The Original 1938 Volkswagen Beetle?

In February of 1939, the first production Kdf-Wagen debuted at the Berlin Motor Show. This bug-shaped oddity was equipped with a 22.5 hp 0.9-liter engine, and it had a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph). A 1938 brochure for the vehicle claims it could carry 661 pounds of cargo (at sea level) in first gear at 12 mph and climb a 32-degree hill.

Second gear allowed it to clamber up an 18-degree incline at 25 mph, while third pushed it to 40 mph on a 9-degree slope. Finally, fourth gear reached the top speed of 62 mph on flat ground. Acceleration from zero to 37 mph (60 kph) was done in 14 seconds. A different brochure states the air-cooled engine produced 23.5 hp and used just 1.5 to 1.8 gallons per 62 miles (based on driving style and terrain).

Later that year in September, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, which is important to know, because manufacturing never really got off the ground until after World War II. In 1946, Volkswagenwerk GmbH was placed under British control and production resumed on what was named the Type 1. This is, of course, what would become the world-famous VW Beetle.

From the outset, Hitler wanted it to seat two adults and three children, have room for some suitcases, and reach 62 mph (100km/h). The little car — developed by Dr. Ferdinand Porsche – was quite adept given its joyfully odd-for-its-time appearance, and it eventually sell nearly 22 million units before the last one rolled off the assembly line at Volkswagen's plant in Puebla, Mexico, on July 30, 2003. Many of those classic VW Beetles are still worth buying today.